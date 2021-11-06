Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.75 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

LHX stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.97. 1,083,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

