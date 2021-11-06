IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

IQV stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.19. 1,402,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,720. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

