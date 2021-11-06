$15.38 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce sales of $15.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.62 billion and the lowest is $14.85 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $59.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,168 shares of company stock worth $15,879,831 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 855,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,980. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $136.35 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

