AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 363,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVROBIO stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

