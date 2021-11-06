Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $34.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $34.04 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $145.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.22 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $151.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.40. 3,088,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,079. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.