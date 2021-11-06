Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 1,646,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
