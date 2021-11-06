Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.