Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 949,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.74 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

