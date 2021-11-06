Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.84. 44,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.