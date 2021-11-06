Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.28.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $10.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.42. The stock had a trading volume of 294,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,482. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.