Revomon Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Revomon has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $2.13 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

