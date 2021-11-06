Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

