Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

