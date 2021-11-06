Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €113.27 ($133.26).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock traded up €2.00 ($2.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €87.56 ($103.01). 221,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a 12-month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.