Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,839.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2,646.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

