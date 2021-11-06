-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Aethlon Medical also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 190,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

