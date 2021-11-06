Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.