Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $39,537.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,315,766 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

