Theta Fuel Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.75 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $53.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00124888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00514908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00059818 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

