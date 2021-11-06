Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ PTVE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,015. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.