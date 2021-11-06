Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 242,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,893. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $706.78 million, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

