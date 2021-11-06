Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $28.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

