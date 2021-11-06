SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $32.79 billion and approximately $9.54 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00083637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.54 or 0.07247845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.47 or 0.99890853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

