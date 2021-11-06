Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 201.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.44 ($2.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 193.90 ($2.53). The company had a trading volume of 5,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,269. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 94.64 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.23 ($2.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.