Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 205,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

