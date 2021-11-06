SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.95. 325,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,961. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

