$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

