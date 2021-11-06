Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 209,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

