Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $10,885,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,245,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,186,020,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $645.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.60 and a 200-day moving average of $550.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

