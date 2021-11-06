Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $273.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.