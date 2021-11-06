Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tesla were worth $650,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $850.50 and a 200-day moving average of $724.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.03 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

