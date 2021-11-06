National Pension Service Has $190.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $190,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $189.04 and a 52 week high of $243.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.