Castleark Management LLC Has $28.25 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $28,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Shares of OLED opened at $174.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

