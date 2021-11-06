Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

