NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEX. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 3,287,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $968.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.