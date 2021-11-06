VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.16

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $9.98 billion and $1.04 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010750 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005666 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

