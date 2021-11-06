The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $100.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.48. 307,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,805. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $107.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.