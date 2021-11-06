Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

