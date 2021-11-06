Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

