Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Plymouth Industrial REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 293,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

