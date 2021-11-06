Grin Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Grin has a market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,742.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.15 or 0.07294942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.00961362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00086158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00422788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00277182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00247804 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,284,780 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

