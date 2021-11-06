YENTEN Market Capitalization Hits $100,128.74 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $100,128.74 and $161.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

