IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDA stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

