FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.43. 104,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $149.86.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.