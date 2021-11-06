Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 40,691 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

