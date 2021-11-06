Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $100.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

