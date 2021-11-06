AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.