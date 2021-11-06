Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 353.40 ($4.62). 21,298,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,127,754. The company has a market capitalization of £46.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.04 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

