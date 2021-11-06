TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 850,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,672. The firm has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

