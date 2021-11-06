MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 584.69% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.
Shares of MBIA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 368,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,492. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.
In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
