MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 584.69% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Shares of MBIA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 368,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,492. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $855.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.